The Bachelor episode 8 spoilers: Grant Ellis on Juliana, Litia, Zoe

Tomorrow night on ABC you are going to have a chance to see The Bachelor episode 8 — so what is it that we can say right now?

Well, the first thing that we really can do here is lay out some simple information: Grant Ellis does not know what he wants to do coming into the overnight dates. Litia, Juliana, and Zoe are still left; however, at the same time, it does not seem like one is massively ahead of any other.

If you head over to the official Instagram for The Bachelor, you can see a sneak peek that shows Grant discussing what attracts him to his final three.

Now with all of this being said, is one of them ahead of the others? This is actually a pretty tough thing to answer but from where we stand, we do tend to think that personally, it may be close between Juliana and Litia. It would be extremely strange to see someone get the final rose who never had a one-on-one date during the season; then again, this season was shorter and because of that, it is hardly a situation where every single one of them had the same change! Don’t you have to take that into consideration here somewhere?

These overnight dates will bring some (insert buzzword here) clarity to the situation. It could also bring some drama. There has to be some open communication here between everyone as to what they want to get out of these dates, and also if certain things are off-limits. Even if everyone knows what they signed up for in advance, that does not make it easy…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

