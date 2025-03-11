The Bachelor episode 8 spoilers: Grant Ellis overnight date details

As so many of you probably know at this point, The Bachelor episode 8 is coming on ABC Monday night — and overnight dates are ahead! Do you want to know more about what is actually going to transpire?

Well, there is a good chance first and foremost here to see Grant Ellis explain his connection to the Dominican Republic, which should be the setting for much of the end of the season. There are dates with Litia, Zoe, and Juliana, and at some point, one of them will be eliminated. The thing about this part of the season, though, is that the familiar script goes somewhere out the window. Everything becomes that much harder to predict.

To get a few more details about what is ahead, go ahead and check out the full The Bachelor episode 8 synopsis right now:

Grant and his final three women embark on a week of unforgettable dates in the beautiful Dominican Republic, a place near and dear to his heart. Grant takes one woman on an exhilarating ATV ride, connects in an intimate yoga session with another, and ends the week with a zipline adventure through the gorgeous green foliage. With overnight dates approaching, Bachelor Nation favorites Daisy Kent, Rachel Nance and Kaity Biggar stop by to offer guidance to the women as they near the end of their journeys.

Do we really need advice at this point?

Well, that’s a fair thing to wonder — the most important thing the women can do at this point is be clear to Grant about what they want from him. This is a two-way street, and we know that the show can get really complicated when there are so many deep feelings present at this point.

What do you most want to see moving into The Bachelor episode 8 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

