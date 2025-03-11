The Bachelor finale spoilers: How Grant Ellis’ family gets involved

In two weeks, we know that you are going to see The Bachelor finale arrive — so what sort of major events can you expect to see?

Yes, we know that there are fantasy suites coming next week, but we obviously know that Grant Ellis and at least two women will move on past that. This means that the women will meet his family and he faces one of the biggest decisions he’s ever made over the course of his life. Odds are, this level of stakes is tied very much into what he is so indecisive in some of what we’ve seen already for the end of the season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the link here now, you can see an extended look at the final two episodes and at one point, it seems as though you see Grant’s mother trying to encourage him to go a certain direction. Will he know what his final choice should be and yet, struggle to actually make it? There are a ton of different ways you could still view the end of the season.

We do think that there are potential roadblocks that all three remaining women may have to tackle. With Litia, you have someone with different beliefs from Grant and the two need to work through that. Meanwhile, with Juliana you have someone who may be struggling to deal with some of her own issues from the past. Finally, Zoe never had a one-on-one date all season and because of that, she may not have had the same amount of time to build things as the other women on the show. It is at least something to consider.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bachelor now, including what more is coming

What do you most want to see moving into The Bachelor finale later this season?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







