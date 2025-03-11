The Bachelor episode 8 spoilers: Grant Ellis’ fantasy suite drama?

As we get prepared to see The Bachelor episode 8 on ABC, it feels reasonably clear that there is a top story with overnight dates ahead. There are three women left on Grant Ellis’ season in Zoe, Litia, and Juliana — so what lies ahead for all of them now?

There is a reasonable chance that you have seen some sneak previews for fantasy-suite dates heading into The Women Tell All, so you know what storylines could stand out. There is a lot of insecurity at this point in the season, and the same goes for almost every one. How can there not be? You can make the argument that these contestants all knew what they signed up for but at the same time, it is so much harder when you are in this world and you are seeing the lead go off with other women — perhaps even in an intimate capacity.

The previews that we have seen for this episode so far have suggested that Litia could be the one most concerned that Grant could be intimate with other women — and if this is the case, what she needs to do is vocalize this clearly to him in advance of some of these dates. If that happens, then he is at least aware of some of her concerns. He can still decide what works the best for his journey, but a fundamental difference on fantasy suites could mark the end of this relationship.

For now, it is far too early to say what is going to happen. All we will say is that we are continuously reminded of that tease from the finale where Grant cannot make up his mind as to who to pick for the final rose…

