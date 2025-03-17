Is NCIS, NCIS: Origins new tonight on CBS, March 17, 2025?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS after some time off? Also, what more can we say about the prequel Origins? There is so much to anticipate! These shows are full of action, drama, and at times even humor; we do tend to think that the TV schedule is so much better when they are back and with originals.

Unfortunately, here is where we do have to share the bad news: Once again, both of these shows are off the air tonight. However, we are going to be at the other side of the break here soon! New episodes of both of the shows are going to be coming on March 24, and we know that there is also more to come when it comes to the Origins prequel.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

For the time being, the bad news is that there is not a lot we can share about the future of Origins. With that being said, below you can see details all about the next two episodes of the flagship.

Season 22 episode 15, “Moonlit” – After a Navy Lieutenant’s death reveals ties to Special Agent Sawyer (Zane Holtz), Torres and Knight uncover a murder linked to a wealthy family. Meanwhile, Parker discovers a shocking connection between his mother’s death and Lily, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March. 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 22 episode 16, “Ladies’ Night” – A girls’ night out takes an unexpected turn when NCIS is called to investigate the motive of a possible arsonist. Also, Torres struggles to find work/life balance, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March. 31 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on NCIS, including a surprise later this season

What do you want to see from NCIS and the prequel Origins when they do return?

Share right now in the comments, and also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







