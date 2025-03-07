NCIS season 22 episode 18 spoilers: A big return ahead?

We recognize fully that we are not going to be seeing NCIS season 22 episode 18 on CBS until much later in the spring. However, that is not stopping us from sharing some good news now!

One of the things that has long been great about the crime procedural is that it has produced one of the deepest benches of any shows out there, meaning that you can pull characters from multiple decades whenever you see fit to do so. We’ve seen some recurring characters come back already this season, but could one of the biggest returns yet be coming closer to the finale? It certainly seems that way!

According to a report from TVLine, episode 18 (which we imagine will be either in late April / early May) is “one to watch” when it comes to some sort of big return. Beyond that, details are hazy. We know that at the top of the wishlist has to be Cote de Pablo and/or Michael Weatherly, given that it would help to set up the NCIS: Tony & Ziva spin-off show. However, at the same time there is no official word at present that this is going to happen. (The spin-off is done filming, so the actors would be able to work on the main series now.)

Elsewhere, there are of course a number of other possibilities. You could look at a longtime fan favorite like Fornell, or another former cast member like a Bishop, a Sloane, or even a Gibbs — not that we’re trying to generate false hope there. We do tend to think that if Mark Harmon ever comes back on-screen, CBS would do whatever they could to promote it and boost numbers. If we’re talking about a former full-time cast member, Cote or Michael makes the most sense given that there is a functional reason for one or both of them to be there. If we’re thinking recurring, that’s where the list opens up to dozens of possibilities.

