NCIS season 22 episode 15 return date hopes at CBS

Leading up to tonight’s NCIS episode, it makes some sense to want a season 22 episode 15 return date … right? What can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost, it is worth noting that it does not appear as though Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray, and the rest of the cast of the flagship show will be back for a new episode next week. The same could actually be true for the week after, as well!

So is there anything more that we can say about the future then? According to a new report from the Futon Critic, the plan here is for NCIS season 22 episode 15 to air on Monday, March 24 — three weeks from tonight. The title here is “Moonlit,” and that makes it feel like in theory, we are going to see something bold, soft, and romantic. That may not be the case here, though, as we know that this show loves to throw a lot of chaos all up in the air. Why think anything different now?

If there is an upside to this particular wait right now, it is simply this: We could have a chance to see a lot of installments on the other side with fewer breaks the rest of the season. We also know already that a season 23 is coming, so there is something rather nice that comes with being able to sit back, relax, and enjoy whatever sort of crazy stuff the producers have cooked up the rest of the way. That season will likely premiere in the fall.

What we want the rest of the way

Nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but it would be rather nice if we could get some sort of story that sets up NCIS: Tony & Ziva, which has already wrapped production for Paramount+.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

