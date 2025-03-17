A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premiere date: March 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more news on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms at some point before March ends? Well, let’s just say that there are reasons aplenty to be excited about the next edition of the Game of Thrones universe.

So, where should we start off here? Well, it does feel fitting to say that production has been done for a while on the George R.R. Martin adaptation, and we tend to think the focus right now is on perfecting things behind the scenes. The plan here seems to be to launch the show this year … but that does not mean you’ll be seeing it anytime soon.

After all, here is where things currently stand. HBO is posed to launch The Last of Us after season 3 of The White Lotus wraps. After that, you are also going to be seeing both The Gilded Age and potentially the Mark Ruffalo series Task on the air. Our current feeling is that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will come after that, so odds are, we will not get an official premiere date announcement until the summer.

Based on what we have heard so far, this show is going to be just six episodes and slightly smaller in scale than House of the Dragon. It does seem to be a pretty faithful adaptation of Martin’s Dunk & Egg stories, and the author has already given the show a stamp of approval. What more do you really need to be excited about at this point? We’re just stoked to have something a little bit different as a part of the universe.

