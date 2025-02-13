A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 renewal likely

Even though there is no official premiere date for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms at HBO just yet, it does seem like it is coming. Not only that, can we also go ahead and note that we could get more after the fact?

While we do recognize that the greater Game of Thrones universe has had some controversial entries here and there, at the same time it does feel like everyone at the network is high on this prequel right now.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, HBO head of drama Francesca Orsi had the following to say about the series so far, which we know is smaller in scale than some of the other shows:

“You’re going be so impressed by Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell as Dunk and Egg, the two leads … So much so that we’re already planning on how do we build this for the three seasons in total. We’re not picking it up officially, but it’s looking very good.”

Honestly, it feels like A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms could be a wonderful little chaser to everything else happening in this world. George R.R. Martin has praised the show for its faithfulness to the source material, and we are honestly just curious what this is going to look and feel like. While we have seen a little bit of footage of the show at this point, it has been scant and a lot of the powers-that-be have kept some of the finer details here pretty darn close to the vest.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

