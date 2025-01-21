A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premiere date: January update

With us now deep into January, are we about to find out more information about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms over at HBO? Or, is this information still a good ways down the road?

As per usual, there is a lot of information that is worth combing through here, but it does feel fair to start things off with this: Noting that the Game of Thrones prequel has been done with filming for a while, and should be ready to go later this year. While we had speculated previously that it could come out this summer, it may be more in the vein of late summer / early fall. It all really comes down to where exactly the network wants it, as there are a ton of different directions that they can go.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

What we can go ahead and say is this: The odds are pretty darn low that we’re going to get a premiere date for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms anytime soon. At the earliest, maybe we will learn something in early spring, and it could be quiet otherwise for a good while.

If you are not super-familiar with the series at present…

Well, let’s just say that the primary basis for it is that it revolves around “Dunk and Egg,” two characters who are featured in some novellas as written by George R.R. Martin. This is a show is set prior to Game of Thrones, but then also after House of the Dragon. We personally tend to think that this show will be a little bit lighter in tone and feel different than the other shows and honestly, that’s for the best. The more that this franchise can bring you different elements and ideas, the better.

Do you think we will get more news soon on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







