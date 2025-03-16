Based on a True Story season 3 renewal: March 2025 update

Is there a chance we are going to hear more news about a Based on a True Story season 3 renewal before March wraps up?

Of course, we do recognize that at this point, there is a real demand for the Peacock series to come back for another batch of episodes. After all, remember for a moment that season 2 premiered last fall, and multiple people associated with the show have come out and said that they want another season. Kaley Cuoco in particular has suggested that season 3 could be the final chapter of Ava and Nathan’s story.

So is there a real incentive at this point for the powers-that-be to pick the show up? Without a doubt! The main question you have to wonder right now is when the good news is actually going to be shared. Our hope here is that by the time we get to the end of the spring, we are at least going to know one way or another. Peacock does not release viewership publicly for their shows, but we do like to imagine that this one is successful enough to merit one more chapter.

Also, remember that it would be rather nice for Peacock to make the move just so that fans feel as though they are going to tell the entire story of some of their properties. After all, there may be some frustration out there at this point due to Teacup, Hysteria!, and some other shows getting canceled by them over the course of the past couple of years.

Fingers crossed now that the renewal news comes over the next few weeks. Also, if this is the final season, we hope we have a chance to know in advance.

Do you think we are going to see a Based on a True Story season 3 renewal before March is over?

