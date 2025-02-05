Based on a True Story season 3 renewal: February 2025 update

Is there a chance that we get some official news on a Based on a True Story season 3 renewal between now and the end of February? Of course, it goes without saying that we would like some sort of news on the show’s future soon.

Of course, there is also one other important thing to remember here, as well: The powers-that-be over at Peacock do seem to be in the mood for making some big announcements at this point regarding the future. They recently canceled both Hysteria! as well as Teacup, but could a decision here be coming in the immediate future?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for BASED ON A TRUE STORY coverage!

Well, let’s just say this for the time being, we are cautiously optimistic that news on the show’s future will be revealed this month. After all, it has been well over two months now since the season 2 premiere and we tend to think that Peacock has managed to see what some of the numbers are.

Now, here is one more thing that you do have to remember: Just because we get a season 3 renewal does not mean that the show is going to be around long-term. As a matter of fact, one of the appealing things about potentially renewing Based on a True Story is the idea that you would be able to give it a fitting conclusion. Given what we’ve already seen Ava and Nathan get up to, we don’t think that their brand of chaos can last for too much longer. We want one more season to tie up loose ends, so let’s just cross our fingers and hope that this happens.

One more reason to renew the show? That’s simple: The faster it happens, the sooner it can come back out!

Related – Get some more news regarding possible Based on a True Story season 3 stories

Do you think we will learn more about Based on a True Story season 3 before too long?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates on the future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







