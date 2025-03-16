Daredevil: Born Again spoilers: More on Punisher arrival

We know that at some point moving into Daredevil: Born Again, you are going to see the return of Jon Bernthal as The Punisher. If you have watched the first few episodes, then you’ve already seen some clues about Frank Castle already. The skull imagery has already been present, and that raises a lot of questions as to how a lot of the community is going to react to him.

For the time being, let’s just go ahead and note this: There are going to be a lot of different opportunities coming up to see Frank. Also, there are going to be fireworks when he does eventually turn up here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what showrunner Dario Scardapane had to say about what lies ahead:

“I feel that whenever Frank comes into the story, hijinks ensue, and in this story, that is very, very true.

“He comes in for a very, very particular reason, he is brought in by a very, very particular person, and I think that it will be immensely satisfying — and a bit like, ‘Oh, my God.’ … Whenever you put Frank and Daredevil together, all bets are off. It’s a tornado. I mean… we broke some stuff!”

We know that this may not be the only time that we see The Punisher on Disney+ in the near future, as there are also some plans for a standalone special starring Bernthal down the line. For the time being, though, we’re just ready for chaos within the Born Again world itself.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next Daredevil: Born Again episode

What are you most excited to see moving into the rest of Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+?

Is seeing The Punisher the thing you are most excited to see within this show? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







