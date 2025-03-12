Daredevil: Born Again season 1 episode 3: Is White Tiger dead?

We came into Daredevil: Born Again season 1 episode 3 this week anticipated some more big swings, and for one simple reason. These have been effectively baked into this show from the very beginning.

However, there was an added element of tragedy to what we saw in this particular story, given the real-life passing of Kamar de los Reyes back near the end of episode. His character of Hector Ayala a.k.a. White Tiger died over the course of it. The story had his trial but in the end, his passing leaves you with a really difficult taste in your mouth.

Fundamentally, a lot of the White Tiger story is meant to represent something that the Daredevil character has examined from the very start: What does it really mean to be a vigilante? Even though he tried to tackle corruption, he was nearly convicted after a number of police officers looked to protect one of their own. He was found not guilty and then later killed by someone with a very familiar white-skull logo on their shirt. Is this The Punisher? Not necessarily, but it does feel like that character looms large throughout Born Again.

It is quite curious in a way to comment on how emotional this episode proved to be given the challenges that the Disney+ show faced in effectively redoing itself. Where Kamar de los Reyes’ passing fit in with everything is difficult to gauge.

As for the future of White Tiger…

Based on both the source material and the general history of comics in general, you can easily argue that at some point, you will see someone else take on this title. For the time being, though, we would not sit here and assume that it is something that is going to happen immediately.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

