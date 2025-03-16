Severance season 2: Does Devon really trust Harmony Cobel?

We recognize that in just a matter of days, the Severance season 2 finale is going to be here. Are you ready for some chaos?

Well, we know that it is pretty easy entering the finale to think that Mark, Devon, and Harmony Cobel are all going to be teaming up with a common goal in mind. However, here is where the issue comes into play. Would you trust Cobel with anything? At this point, we certainly wouldn’t! Consider her reputation and beyond that, consider her end goals. While she may be furious at Lumon for taking her technology and sending her away, it still feels like she is a big-time believer of Kier. With that in mind, we tend to think that she may still use Mark for her own purposes … and there is a good chance that a major betrayal is coming.

Speaking to Variety, here is some of what Jen Tullock (who plays Devon) had to say about whether or not her character trusts Cobel, and also what she is currently working to achieve:

I don’t think that she does trust her. I think she’s in a moment of abject desperation. One of the only situations in which she would be willing to work with someone she now hates as much as Cobel is a family member being in danger, which she now knows Gemma is. And Mark is too, because he’s still attached to this corporation that Devon used to think was weird, but now knows is nefarious. She never wanted to see that woman again, but she knows she’s the only one that has the key. And having that stare down on that snowy cliff was intense. I was grateful that there wasn’t a ton of dialogue and how [director] Uta Briesewitz teased the tension out of that scene. She let all of that unspoken anger and resentment hang in the air.

One of the things that we are of course eager to learn at this point is whether or not Harmony is going to be able to even achieve whatever she wants, even if Mark does end up helping her. Lumon is a powerful group and beyond just that, they have a lot of resources. Even if there are some divisions within the company, Cobel is now an outsider — that’s not something we can just forget about.

What do you think we are going to see with Cobel in the Severance season 2 finale?

Do you think that she will betray Mark? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates down the road.

