Severance season 2 episode 10 (finale): ‘Cold Harbor’

Next week on Apple TV+ you are going to see Severance season 2 episode 10, otherwise known as the big finale. So, what can we say about it at present?

Well, here is where we remind you that the streaming service, at least for now, is keeping a ton of major events under a heavy lock and key. The title here is “Cold Harbor,” and the run time is 44 minutes. That is all they’ve confirmed … at least for now. This is a story that clearly could be all about a number of different things but in the end, the fate of Gemma has to be at the center of many of them. Is she going to be released if Cold Harbor is complete? Let’s just say that we have our fears that this is not going to be the case.

So will there be closure to a lot of things at the end of this super-mysterious installment? Of course we’d love nothing more than having that be the case, but it is fair to be rather skeptical at this point for a number of different reasons. A season 3 is inevitable and they will want to give you reasons to watch! The only thing that it feels like we can say here with a certain measure of confidence is that you are going to see another evolution; Severance is not the sort of show that is ever going to want to repeat itself. We have a hard time seeing them going down that road at all as we move forward.

The last thing worth noting here is simply that the season 1 finale is arguably the show’s best episode ever — the bar is sky-high.

What do you think we are going to be seeing entering Severance season 2 episode 10?

How do you think that the finale here is going to wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here to get all sorts of other updates.

