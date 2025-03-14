Severance season 2 episode 9: The birthing cabins return?

Given that Severance season 2 episode 9 was the final one before the finale, we had an inkling there would be huge stuff. So what exactly did we end up getting?

Well, in the closing minutes of “The After Hours,” we got what we would consider to be rather explicit confirmation that Innie Mark and Outie Mark were not fully the same as of yet. Cobel took him and Devon to the company’s birthing cabins and while inside, we saw Innie Mark return, confused and befuddled as to where he was and what is going on. Is this where she is going to be able to help him? Maybe but at the same time, you can argue that this is where he is simply going to end up being all the more confused.

After all, consider this for the time being here: Cobel still may not have the best of intentions in mind for Adam Scott’s characters, even if she has a grudge against Lumon for stealing her invention and then taking her off the job. She still seems to be a full believer in Kier and within that, her end goal may just be using Mark to get back on the Severed floor herself. There is no real sign that anything is about to get better, especially when you consider how close Cold Harbor is to being completed.

So what happens when Cold Harbor is completed? That’s another question altogether, but some of the easiest arguments you could make are that it is something that gives Gemma almost an entirely different personality … and that could push her away from Mark forever. The very thing that he is trying to compete within Lumon is the thing that could push her away. That’s one of the many tragedies within this show, along with the fact that we could be seeing someone in Irving be gone forever after he got on board the train.

