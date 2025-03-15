Sweet Magnolias season 5 renewal: A March 2025 update

Now that we are into the month of March, what better time is there to discuss a possible Sweet Magnolias season 5 at Netflix? Is more actually coming featuring some of these characters?

Without saying too much here about season 4 in the event you are behind, we will go ahead and note that the finale there certainly left to the door open to explore some new stories. We do think that the writers here are keen to deliver a lot of different twists and turns and honestly, why wouldn’t they? You never want to rest on your laurels, or deliver something that audiences have checked out already.

So while a season 5 has not technically been confirmed as of yet, we do tend to think that is more or less a sure thing. There are subtle indicators already that the show could be coming back, and from everything we gather, it is a stable proposition at Netflix itself. They have no reason to cancel it given that it does not cost as much as some of their other hits. Also, they do not need to promote it as heavily! Sweet Magnolias has a dedicated audience and we do not think that they are going to be going anywhere moving forward.

In the end, the biggest thing that you can hope for is simply that a renewal gets revealed this spring. If that happens, there is at least a good chance that you are going to be able to see the show back at some point next summer. In theory it could be later than that, but our hope is that Netflix is going to start being a bit more proactive as we move forward from here.

Do you want to see a Sweet Magnolias season 5 happen over at Netflix?

