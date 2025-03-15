Outer Banks season 5 premiere date: A March 2025 update

What are the chances that we learn about an Outer Banks season 5 premiere date between now and the end of this month?

Obviously, we know that the next chapter of the season is going to be all sorts of emotional, and for a number of different reasons. Remember here that the Netflix hit is entering the final chapter and for the Pogues at the center of it, they are also going to be dealing with significant loss. That could greatly inform what we see through at least the first chunk of the story, but even in the midst of all of this, we feel confident that the same sense of adventure we’ve come to love will be here.

Now, here is the bad news for everyone out there who loves this show: We could be waiting for a good while longer to see what is coming up next. The odds of there being more news on the show’s future over the course of March is slim to none. After all, filming has yet to even start, and all indications at this point suggest that we are going to be waiting until 2026 to see Outer Banks officially back.

Now if there is any sort of good news that we can share here, it is that this final season will most likely not be the end of the franchise. While nothing may be officially confirmed as of yet, all indications at present are that there will be some sort of spin-off (or at least an attempt at one). Our general sense right now is that this may be something that we get a little bit more information about closer to the show returning.

