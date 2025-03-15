Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 premiere date: Mar. update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about a Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 premiere date this month? Of course, we want nothing more than to see that happen!

As for whether or not it will, let’s just say that (at least for now) the odds of this are pretty darn low. Just consider the evidence we have at this point — or rather, the lack thereof. Filming only recently wrapped up for the Australia-set production and beyond that, you have to imagine that there is a lot of post-production for a series like this. This is a process that takes several months and honestly, we’d be concerned if it happened a little bit faster than that. You can’t rush quality here!

So for the next few months, we do tend to think that the biggest thing we’re going to have to do is wait … and then wait some more. For now, our hope is that by the fall, we will have a better sense of when season 2 is going to come out. Maybe it happens in late 2025, or there is maybe a chance that we’re going to be seeing it in early 2026. The most important thing is that Apple does continue to market it. This is one of the bigger brand-name shows that Apple has that is connected to some sort of external universe. In that way, it is a little bit different than a Ted Lasso or a Severance.

As for what we are going to see moving forward…

Obviously there are a number of finer details that are still under wraps here, but we do tend to think that Hollow Earth is going to be huge this go-around. Obviously you will want to connect the show to the remainder of the Monsterverse, but also have something that stands on its own as well.

What do you most want to see at this point moving into Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2?

