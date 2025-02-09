Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 premiere date: Feb. update

Is there a chance that we are going to be learning more about a Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 premiere date this month? The demand is there, but this does not exactly mean that we are about to see the series back anytime soon.

If there is at least a small bit of good news that we can share at this point, it is simply the fact that production is either done or close to it. We know that the cast started off filming last summer in Australia, and since that point, a lot of stuff has been kept pretty under wraps.

What it feels like we can at least say with a certain measure of confidence at this point is that the second season could end up exploring more of Hollow Earth, which became increasingly important as season 1 went along. We also tend to think that we could get a few more teases moving into the next chapter of the Monsterverse as well. Personally, it’s better when the show and the films can exist as their own things, but also have a few different pieces of continuity thrown in here at the same time.

Because filming is still so fresh, the reality here is that you’re not going to get a Monarch premiere date between now and the end of the month — and the same goes for the next few months in general. If we are lucky, there is going to be a great chance to find out more information on the show before we get around to the end of the year. We’d love to see it start off in 2025, but don’t be shocked in the slightest if we get a 2026 launch instead.

