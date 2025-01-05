Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 premiere date: Jan. update

Is there a chance that we are going to get a Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 premiere date this month? Of course, there is a major case for it, with it starting with the fact that Apple TV+ is streaming free this weekend! By virtue of that, there are more people out there presumably checking out the show than ever before.

Of course, what makes this show so effective is that there a number of ways viewers can be funneled in to check it out. One way is tied to the aforementioned streaming service; another one, meanwhile, is the greater Monsterverse at large. Both of these can be quite effective, and we do tend to think that over the next few months, there will be more buzz about what’s next as more and more people find the show.

Just from what we said in the prior paragraph, though, it is fair to make the assumption that you won’t be getting more news on Monarch anytime soon and that is 100% accurate. Filming started off last summer, but you have to remember that this is one of those series that takes an incredibly long time to make. Even when the cameras are no longer rolling, you still have a lot of visual effects! This is why we tend to think that late 2025 is likely the earliest estimate you can make for a series like this.

Ultimately, we tend to think that January is going to be a quiet month for news on season 2 — in the meantime, just continue to recommend the show to your friend! Because this does carry with it a hefty price tag, it is all the more imperative that it finds a wide audience to stick around.

