Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 premiere date: Winter update

What are the chances that we are going to learn something more about Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 this winter? We do know that when it comes to larger releases over at Apple TV+, this is one a lot of people want — and for good reason! The first season was crazy, and also introduced a cameo from Godzilla at the same time.

Ultimately, we do think that the streaming service will want to get the second season out there to people as early as they can — without sacrificing quality, at least. This is why we could be waiting for at least a while to see what the future holds.

Here is what we can say for now: Filming for the second season has been going on for a long time now, and we tend to think that before too long, the focus will be on post-production and trying to perfect all of the special effects.

Do we think that it would be wonderful in the event that we were able to see a second season at some point in 2025? Absolutely but if that happens, it would probably be closer to the end of the year. That is why it is pretty darn unlikely, at least for now, that we learn more about a premiere date anytime soon. At this point, we’d just settling for getting to know some more about the cast this winter, or if there are any specific monsters the powers-that-be are willing to bring on board. After all, there is some good stuff that could come from just learning about that alone.

In general, we expect a Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 to be about Hollow Earth, giving us more answers and information … but also some action at the same time.

