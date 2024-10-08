Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2: Who is Isabel?

As you prepare to see Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 arrive on Apple TV+ down the road, why not rejoice in more casting news?

Well, for those of you who love Prey or Avatar: The Last Airbender, you may appreciate this bit of casting news now. According to a report coming in from Variety, you are going to see Amber Midthunder appear in a heavily recurring role as Isabel. The character has been described as “an intelligent and powerful businesswoman,” but that is all the streaming service is giving away at this particular point in time.

Given that Apple is keeping a lot of finer details close to the vest right now, we tend to think that the next few months are going to be both fun and a little bit crazy at the same time. We’re sure that everyone within the world of Monarch would love to give some stuff away, but this Monsterverse series is incredibly important when it comes to table-setting. There is the potential for some spin-offs here (could Midthunder appear in one of them?), and that is in addition to whatever movies or a third season we could be seeing at some point down the road.

Now, we should also go ahead and note that we want to see more monsters … how can we not? The problem here is that the show can probably only afford to include so many of them. Also, you want to save certain monsters for future movies.

For the time being, we do tend to think that the producers have a long-term plan for what is going to happen within the show and the larger universe as well. The problem is that we’ve got a long ways to go to see any of it back due to post-production and the like.

