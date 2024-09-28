Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 premiere date: Fall update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about a Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 at some point between now and the end of the fall?

For those who have not heard too much about the series’ return as of yet, why not just start with a few notable pieces of info? First and foremost, know that production has already started, so this is not something that you have to concern yourselves with! Given that filming is taking place halfway around the world, we are in this unfortunate spot now where unless there’s something that the producers really want us to know, they are probably not going to share much. After all, they don’t really have much of a reason to do so.

Now, all of this does bring us into the next, oh-so-important question as to when Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will actually be back, or if we will get some premiere-date news anytime soon. The simple answer to that is more than likely “no.” After all, the folks at Apple TV+ really do not have much of a reason to rush into giving us an announcement anytime soon. More than likely, we are not going to be diving any further into this world until we get around to at least the summer of next year, if not longer. This is one of those shows that not only takes a long time to shoot, but then edit together after the fact with all of those different monsters thrown in.

As of right now, the only thing that we’d anticipate us getting this fall is a little bit more news when it comes to casting. Anything more than that, at least in our eyes, should be considered very much a blessing and an unexpected surprise.

