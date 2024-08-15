Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2: A big filming change

A Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 is coming to Apple TV+ — not only that, but filming is underway! There is still one change you should know about here, and let’s just say it comes down to where the series is being shot this time around.

According to a new report coming in right now from Variety, the upcoming second season for the hit Monsterverse series is relocating from British Columbia to Queensland, Australia. On paper, you could argue that this is a huge surprise, given that the greater Vancouver area in general is a huge production hub that is also pretty lost-cost for much of the industry. However, there is some continuity here for studio Legendary, as a number of the Monsterverse films have also filmed in Queensland over the past several years. This will represent the biggest TV series to ever be filmed in the area.

In a statement confirming the news, Queensland’s Minister for the Arts, Leeanne Enoch, had the following to say:

“It’s been a blockbuster year for screen production in Queensland and the Miles Government is proud to welcome this significant series to the sunshine state … Season two of ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ will provide jobs for around 1,000 local cast and crew. It’s a big boost for small businesses who will help deliver the production—everything from accommodation, medical services and catering to security, transport and wardrobe supplies.”

As for whether or not this change is going to be massively reflected in anything you see on-screen, we’d argue that for now, that is pretty doubtful. After all, why would there be a fundamental change since continuity is important? We tend to think that the most critical thing right now is just that behind the scenes, everyone is able to work in a way that makes the most sense financially, while keeping the quality of the stories the same.

Related – See more news regarding when season 2 will premiere

What are you currently the most excited to check out entering Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — other updates are ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







