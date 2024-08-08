Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 premiere date: August update

Are we going to learn anything more about a Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 premiere date between now and the end of August?

Let’s start things off here by simply noting that sooner rather than later, we are anticipating a few more stories coming out about what lies ahead — at least when it comes to the cast! Filming kicked off for the Monsterverse series a number of days ago, and we do tend to think that Apple TV+ is going to want to share at least some details on what lies ahead here far in advance.

As for a premiere date, though, this is where we bring in the unfortunate reality that we are all going to be waiting a good while. There is no premiere date as of yet, let alone an estimate — and there will not be for some time. Monarch is the sort of series that takes an extremely long period of time to make, and that is without even getting into how long it takes to get a lot of the special effects done after the fact. We’ll be happy if the series returns in late 2025 or early 2026, and we’re sure that Apple will be equally so. This is one of the most important series that they have, and it is also coming amidst reports that they could be trimming some of their spending — presumably elsewhere. We doubt anything will change here.

In general, there is really just one thing we would expect from the second season here: More monsters. Also, an exploration into Hollow Earth. We do think the larger mythology of the organization is important, but you cannot forget that this is also just meant to be an exciting, action-packed show. The focus will absolutely be on that at times.

Related – Learn more about the start of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 filming

What do you most want to see moving into a Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a number of other big updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







