Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 filming begins!

Even though you may be waiting for a long time to see Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 arrive over at Apple TV+, there is still great news!

In a new post on her Instagram Stories, Anna Sawai (fresh off of another hit in Shogun) made it abundantly clear that work on the next batch of episodes is underway. It had been speculated for a good while that the season would be kicking off near the end of this month, and that has turned out to very much be the case!

As for what the next season actually looks like, let’s just say that there is still a good bit of mystery there, and for a handful of different reasons. Take, for starters, the simple fact that the show has a delicate balancing act between telling its own independent stories while also looking towards the larger Monsterverse. There could be different timelines and even different worlds, and of course there could be a few cameos from some famous creatures in here as well.

So are some of the recent reports about Apple cutting back on their content a concern here? Not necessarily. While the streaming service could be making some changes, we honestly think it is tied more to some of their under-the-radar original content rather than stuff that actually has some sort of enormous following.

When will this season actually premiere?

Honestly, we’d consider it a show if it is back before the end of 2025 or early 2026. This is one of those effects-laden shows that takes a lot of time to make, and it does not appear altogether logical that anyone is going to rush into trying to get more on the air. After all, the performance of Monarch will also tie into the larger universe, so they have to be as meticulous as possible in crafting things out.

What do you most want to see moving into Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 over at Apple TV+?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other great updates coming in the near future.

