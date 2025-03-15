The Rookie season 7 spoilers: Nathan Fillion on Nolan, Bailey

As we get prepared to see more of The Rookie season 7 on ABC this month, it is obvious that more conflicts are coming. So what will the focal point for some of those be? Let’s just say that this is where some of the mystery lies.

With Nolan and Bailey at this point, we know that there are a lot of issues that they have gone through already, whether it be the return of her abusive ex, her life being in danger, and then all of the aftermath of that. Now, is there something else that may pose an issue for the two moving forward? Let’s just say that all recent evidences suggests that this may very-much be the case.

In a new interview now with Swooon, here is some of what Nathan Fillion himself had to say about what is working for the two, but also something coming up that could cause some tension:

“… I think the job and his marriage are going really, really well. It’s not always smooth, but I think it’s incredibly healthy. I think this is a very healthy relationship. I think without spoiling too much, clearly they both have a reason to be upset [about whatever it is]. What I think is going to be refreshing is, I don’t think you’re going to be right about what they are upset about. I think there’s a surface [issue] there that I was expecting, and I think what’s really going on runs a little deeper.”

As for other potential couples on this show…

Of course we’re hoping for some sort of big reveal before too long when it comes to Bradford and Chen. How much longer is their current situation going to last?

What do you think could be coming for Nolan and Bailey on The Rookie season 7?

