The Rookie season 7 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Chaos Agent’ details

Want to learn a little bit more about The Rookie season 7 episode 10 ahead of what you are going to see tonight on ABC?

Well, a suitable starting-off point here is noting that with a title called “Chaos Agent,” there is almost sure to be a decent amount of twists and turns — and what more would you want with a show like this?

If you want to learn more about what is ahead here, go ahead and check out more The Rookie season 7 episode 10 synopsis below:

John, Lucy and Angela investigate the suspicious stabbing of three teenage girls. Back at the station, the team experiences technical difficulties while managing a group of prisoners and a wild animal.

The second part of this would almost be funny if this was a different show … but it’s not, and here is your reminder that the stakes could be real for some of the characters as they deal with this. Now, who is going to be front and center when it comes to dealing with a lot of this? That’s another thing in general that you have to wonder about.

We do of course hope that John, Lucy, and Angela are able to get justice and resolve this particular story over the course of the hour, but we also want to get meta here in raising the following: Is the show going to get news on a season 8 before too long? The ratings year-to-year are reasonably good and by virtue of that, we sure hope that there is a chance to keep things going. If there’s one major concern we have at this point, it is that there are so many shows that tend to get into danger at this point. Also, another series from Alexi Hawley was recently canceled in The Recruit over at Netflix.

