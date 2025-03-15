FBI: International season 4: Cast member on CBS cancellation

For those of you who have not heard, FBI: International has been canceled by CBS — and the same can be said for Most Wanted. Both of these shows still have episodes to air, but it is painful to know that they will be off the schedule in the fall.

So why cancel them? We tend to think it is a combination of three different factors, whether it be the show’s performance in the ratings, its budget, and also the fact that the franchise comes from an outside studio. CBS is considering a new series tentatively called FBI: CIA, and we tend to imagine that it is probably more cost-effective than keeping an ongoing series around.

In a post on Instagram, here is what cast member Vinessa Vidotto had to say about saying goodbye to the show, and also shooting in an entirely different continent:

FBI: INTERNATIONAL. What. A. Wild Ride.

4 years. 10+ countries. Wow. Never did I think this would be my life. I’ve lived in Hungary longer than LA, like what!? If someone told me THAT, I wouldn’t believe it. Booking this role was also my first time traveling to Europe. What does jetlag feel like? What’s the currency exchange rate, and which do you choose when you pay- forint or US? 🤭 And I didn’t know a lick of Hungarian!

CUT TO! I know a wee bit of Hungarian, it’s such a cool language, HARD, but my brain likes it, haha. I’ve made lifelong friends with coworkers on set, fans, gueststars, and the locals! It’s been an honor to have lived in Hungary. Hiiiiighly recommend traveling to Hungary/Budapest. The architecture is stunning, the bridges, the Danube, the food, oh god, the food is 🤌🤌🤌. They kill it in every cultural food, it’s insane. Hungary has such diverse scenery, and I recommend a long stay.

We have yet to hear anything suggesting that we are going to be seeing the show revived elsewhere — and yet, we’re going to keep our eyes peeled for some other insight.

What do you think about FBI: International being canceled at this point?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

