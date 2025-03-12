FBI: International season 4 episode 15 spoilers: A ‘vow of death’

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see FBI: International season 4 episode 15 … and it is fair to feel bittersweet about it.

After all, remember that the show as recently canceled and because of that, every single story the rest of the way hits differently. There is no guarantee for closure, but at least we can say that in the weeks ahead, there is room for a number of super-intense stories.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a full preview for what is coming up as Mitchell and the rest of the team seem to be doing what they can to investigate a cult. However, this is a place that is so insulated, it may be hard to break in and actually help anyone. This is exacerbated further by the fact that some people indoctrinated may actually sacrifice themselves for the “betterment” of others.

As it is reflected in the preview, the biggest fear here is that this turns into a Waco situation. You just have to hope that this does not happen, and there is a way in which for closure to come. Given the nature of this show, we at least know there’s going to be some resolution.

Alas, the one thing that we do not have at present is a synopsis for any sort of side stories — though it is fair to assume there will be at least one. Those have, after all, been a major part of the entire franchise ever since the inception of the OG FBI show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

