FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted both canceled at CBS

Today, CBS announced the future for both FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted — and it was certainly not what we expected.

According to a new report from Deadline, the two crime shows are not going to be back for a season 5 and season 7, respectively, at the aforementioned network. It is hard to really ascribe any one reason for the decision here, but the simplest answer we can give here is that these shows do come from an outside studio and by virtue of that, CBS has less of a financial incentive to keep them long-term.

Now, it is very-much true that there was a certain amount of writing on the wall when it comes to the future of these shows last year, when they were both renewed for just one season whereas the flagship got two extra ones on top of it. This is also just the way that CBS will operate sometimes, where they will end shows in a somewhat-sudden way where they would have gone on for a few more seasons elsewhere. The threshold to stick around is just significantly larger here than it is in other places, and that is something that we have gotten acutely aware of over time.

What does this mean for the potential FBI: CIA spin-off?

For now, it remains in development, and we honestly would not be surprised if it gets picked up. After all, it is a newer and cheaper alternative to the other shows, and you could view it similarly to what CBS did last year, canceling NCIS: Hawaii and then picking up a newer property in NCIS: Origins that may carry with it a smaller price tag or, at least in their mind, larger appeal to the Gibbs mythology at the center of it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

