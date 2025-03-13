Reacher season 3 episode 7 preview: The last before finale

What is there to look forward to when it comes to Reacher season 3 episode 7 on Prime Video next week? There is a lot to prepare for! After all, this is the penultimate story of the season, and whatever happens is going to carry forward almost entirely to the finale.

First and foremost, here, is Reacher heading off to Los Angeles now? The end of this past episode suggested that this is possible, and it seems as though the hunt to stop Quinn is going to continue. In a lot of ways, both episodes 5 and 6 feels like stepping stones for whatever is coming up next, and we tend to think that these are going to be the most action-packed stories that we’ve had a chance to see so far.

After all, consider some of what we still need to see when it comes to Alan Ritchson’s character, whether it be with Quinn, with Paulie, and whoever else ends up being tossed into the fray. Just remember for a moment here that even Quinn is in debt to someone else, which raises the stakes yet another level.

On a slightly different note, of course we are thinking that there is going to be some sort of romantic moment comin between Reacher and Duffy. After all, this is a relationship that the show has been building up for most of the season and honestly, would this show be what it was unless you saw something like this happen with a love interest?

One way or another, we certainly think that there is going to be a cliffhanger at the end of episode 7. Be prepared for that right now…

What are you the most excited to see moving into Reacher season 3 episode 7 when it airs?

How do you think it will connect to the finale? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

