Law & Order season 24 episode 16: The tale of a ‘Folk Hero’

As you prepare to see Law & Order season 24 episode 16 arrive on NBC next week, you are going to have a chance to see “Folk Hero.” So what will the focal point of the story be at this point?

Well, if there is a primary order of business that we’ll share at present, it is this: We’re looking at a story that could be about a vigilante — at least in theory. We also do tend to think that the reaction to said vigilante is important. What happens when the public rallies behind someone who may or may not be good for the city? We have always thought that episodes of this show are best when they occupy a space in the gray area, and this could be another reminder of that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can check out the full Law & Order season 24 episode 16 synopsis with some other insight on what is ahead:

03/20/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a murder suspect becomes an underground hero, Brady seeks help from a former colleague to track down a culprit who seems to be in multiple locations. Baxter, Price and Maroun disagree on the best way forward when public interest heightens. TV-14

Just from reading that alone, one of the biggest things that you do have to wonder about at present here is whether or not there are multiple people actually pretending to be this “hero” all at once in order to make finding them all the more difficult. When you are dealing with this particular situation in particular, you can argue that almost every option out there is on the table.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news on Law & Order: Organized Crime, including a season 5 premiere date

Is there anything that you are the most eager to see at this point entering Law & Order season 24 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







