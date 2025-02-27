Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 premiere date, details

We know that it has been an extremely strong wait to get near the start of Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5, but commence your celebrations: It is almost at an end!

Today, the folks over at Peacock officially confirmed that come April 17, the Christopher Meloni series is going to make its debut as an exclusive series for the streamer. This comes after it aired the first four seasons over on NBC. While there is not too much known as of yet when it comes to how different the show will be at its new home, we know that on paper, the move does give them a chance to tell a story that is darker and even grittier.

If you head over here, you can see a first-look teaser that could start to get you more excited. Meanwhile, the synopsis below helps to set the stage further for what is clearly going to be a story more centered around Stabler than ever:

“Season 5 explores the dangerous worlds of cross-border smuggling, high-tech domestic terrorism and a crime family intent on repaying Stabler for the injury he did them in Rome. As his worlds collide, Stabler will put everything on the line to protect the vulnerable and fight for justice.”

Will there by any crossovers?

We sure hope so, especially since the relationship between he and Benson is one of the best in all television! We know that these characters have also danced around the idea of a possible romance for a rather long time and in the end, we still want to see things get there … at least if possible.

In the meantime, let’s just hope that there are a few more interesting teasers dropped about the next chapter of the show — anything to keep the excitement going!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

