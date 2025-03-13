Survivor 48 episode 3: Justin explains Kevin blindside

Last night on Survivor 48 episode 3, we saw Justin Pioppi become the latest person sent out of the game. How did it happen? Well, let’s just say it was one of the most bizarre vote-outs that we can possibly imagine.

Justin’s exit came after a deadlock of Tribal Council and from there, a desperate plea from Sai to Cedrek to keep her over the show’s resident pizza-man. Seeing Justin go home at this point was stunning, but we also want to look back at what happened in episode 2 with Kevin. Why get rid of him, given that he could have been helpful in challenges?

Well, in a new interview with TVLine, Justin explains that the episode 2 vote-off was tied in part to Kevin being in severe pain and a fear that he would eventually be evacuated from the game:

When we got back from that second challenge, I go to Kevin, “Let’s go fill our [water] bottles and figure out what we want to do tonight,” and he was in so much pain he could not move. That’s when I grabbed Cedrek and in my head I’m thinking, “If we vote Mary tonight and Kevin, who would never quit, but if he gets a medical intervention, if he gets pulled from the game, we go from five to three overnight. Sai has an idol. Cedrek and I would vote against each other and she’s gonna decide our fate. Granted, we’re trying to flush that idol. We don’t know if that was going to happen. I still can’t believe she used her idol, to be honest with you. I’m sure she was just playing it safe. This is on the heels of 46 where everyone went home with an advantage or an idol in his or her pocket. But that was my plan. Let’s take away Mary’s No. 1 ally. Let’s remove that variable in the sense that we may or may not have Kevin here tomorrow morning. And let’s keep that conflict between the two girls who will never work with each other in terms of voting, and Cedrek and I can be in the middle.

Of course, nothing worked out long-term in a way in which Justin wanted; we personally think that if he was upfront with Cedrek about being unable to vote in advance, they could have come up with a contingency plan to change that Tribal Council from the start.

