Survivor 48 episode 4 preview: A tribe swap is ahead!

As we look towards Survivor 48 episode 4 coming onto CBS next week, it certainly feels as though the game is about to evolve. So, what will that look like?

First and foremost, let’s just start things off here by noting that everything could now be changing courtesy of a tribe swap. Are we going to be seeing three tribes or two now? That is a mystery, but this change does feel like a significant life preserver to the folks over at Luva, who have lost three straight challenges. Admittedly, a part of us does want to still see a scenario in which Mary and Sai remain on the same tribe. The two of them recognize how dangerous the other person is but at the same time, they each are really respectful of one another. It is such a unique dynamic for this game!

Now when it comes to the rest of the players, there is so much uncertainty all across the board. Kyle is likely in the best spot because he has an immunity idol; at the same time, nobody seems to be targeting him right now. Joe has been incredibly likable and that could be an asset … but also make him into a threat. Because we’ve yet to see Civa or Lagi go to Tribal Council, we are completely at the mercy of the edit to figure out who is actually in a good spot.

At the moment, let’s just all collectively celebrate the fact that this has been a really good season and beyond just that, we’re coming off of its best episode so far. Is there a way to evolve the game beyond that? We’ll luckily find that out shortly…

