Survivor 48 episode 3: An iconic Tribal Council result?

Given that we are in the midst of Survivor 48 episode 3, you would think that we have seen every possible Tribal Council out there. Yet, that was before we actually saw the events play out at the end of the episode.

Let’s start with noting the following: Justin was not able to vote at this Tribal Council after what happened when he was off on a journey. Rather than tell his fellow players about it, he kept it to himself. From there, everyone voted for Mary to stay only for her to play her Shot in the Dark. This frustrated Sai, given that she wanted to split out the vote as a precaution.

Then, things got truly weird. Even though Cedrek saw only two votes cast for Mary and could have easily assumed that they were himself and Sai, he still voted for Sai. Couldn’t you have assumed at that point that Justin lost his vote, given that he was just on a journey earlier in the episode? He voted for Sai and Sai voted for Justin, and all of this ended up resulting in a deadlock. Per the rules of the game, that meant that Cedrek was the only person who could deliberate and come up to a consensus — Mary was immune, and Sai and Justin were the two up for elimination.

Why did Cedrek change his mind and vote out Justin?

The easiest answer that we can give at this point is simply that Sai fought harder to say. For some inexplicable reason he did not put up much of a fight, whereas Sai argued her butt off and made the case that Justin was not super-trustworthy after hiding his lost vote. This was one of the crazier Tribal Councils in some time, especially since Mary and Sai had to promise to work together … which they may not have to do thanks to the tribe swap that is coming.

