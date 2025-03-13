Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 18 spoilers: A look at ‘Audit’

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 18 — what all lies ahead?

First and foremost, what we like about “Audit” on paper is that it is going to give several characters and unique opportunity to team up further. Who doesn’t love a lot of the characters working together with a common goal in mind?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of other TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can see the full Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 18 synopsis with some more insight now as to what lies ahead:

Ava and the teachers must band together to hide the golf-course contraband.

If there is something more that we can share here, it is that episode 18 is not going to be the final episode of the season, even if the timeslot companion in Shifting Gears is going to be concluding for now. We imagine that we’re going to be a few more good stories soon and after that, we’re going to have a season 5! We don’t think we have to tell you that it is beyond nice to know already that there is more of the show coming, most likely in the fall.

For the time being, let’s just prepare to laugh, shall we? This episode feels at least like you’ve got a good premise, and it could be a welcome change-of-pace from everything that we have had a chance to see so far.

Bonus scoop!

The March 26 episode is titled “Music Class” and while there will be a chance to say more about it down the road, we’re happy to set the stage now with the following tease: “Barbara and Gregory are in over their heads when they find themselves in new roles at Abbott Elementary.”

Related – Get some more news right now all about the Abbott Elementary season 5 renewal

What do you most want to see moving into Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 18 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







