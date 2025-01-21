Abbott Elementary renewed early for season 5 at ABC

We know that this is probably not a huge surprise anyone out there, but ABC (just like much of the world) loves Abbott Elementary. As a matter of fact, they love it so much that they’ve gone ahead and ordered more!

According to a report coming in right now from Deadline, the Quinta Brunson series is going to be coming back for another batch of episodes. The ratings for the series remain solid, and they even reached a new peak with the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover from earlier this year. That is one of those things that can at least give you a certain amount of confidence that the show will continue to hit all the right pop-culture buttons for many more years to come.

The best thing about Abbott Elementary to ABC is that it really is providing something that, at least at this point, is lacking through a lot of major network TV. After all, this is a hugely successful show that is also critically acclaimed and a series awards contender. Typically with networks these days, the best thing that you can hope for is a nomination for your first season and that is more or less it. Here, there is at least the presentation of something different — and doesn’t that have to be a cause for some excitement.

While it is going to take a long time for a season 5 premiere date to be revealed here, we do not think that we are going to be seeing the show start up at any point other than the fall. Luckily, we do know that there is a lot of other great stuff that we’re going to have a chance to see

