Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 11 spoilers: The bus strike

As we get prepared to see Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 11 on ABC next week, let’s just say that another relatable event is front and center.

For a lot of teachers and even former students, there is a good chance that you have been impacted to some degree by some sort of strike. There are teachers’ strikes that occasionally happen, and then, there are ones that involve city buses or other forms of transport. There are so many components that lead to a school being able to function at full force. What happens when one thing goes wrong? Well, that is a fair thing to wonder for the time being.

To get a little more news now about Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 11 (simply titled “Strike”), be sure to check out the synopsis below:

City buses have stopped running due to a strike, resulting in many students being absent from school. The teachers at Abbott try to find creative solutions and adapt to hybrid learning. Meanwhile, Gregory and O’Shon strike up a friendship.

One other bit of good news

The show is, at least for now, in the midst of its high point of the season. After all, last week’s big It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover generated a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic, the best performance for a regularly-scheduled episode of the show ever. (This does not include the post-Oscars episode, which obviously aired on a different night and had a huge lead-in.) The crossover helped a lot with the numbers, but we also do think a better lead-in via Shifting Gears versus The Golden Bachelorette proved beneficial as well. We’ll see where things go here the remainder of the season, but we imagine that the Quinta Brunson series will be around for a good while.

