The White Lotus season 3: Does Chloe know truth about Tanya?

We know that there are so many different conversations worth having about The White Lotus season 3 but for now, let’s focus on Chloe. What does she know or not know about Gary a.k.a. Greg?

Well, when it comes to Tanya, what has been shown on TV is that she knows his ex died; however, it is presented as a suicide. Whether or not she believes that, or whether or not she even cares, is still somewhat of a mystery. She clearly has a relationship with him that is tied to money, but also has no issue toying around with Saxon on the yacht.

For the time being, it actually is intended to be ambiguous what Chloe knows or thinks, especially since there are different opinions about it behind the scenes! Speaking to Variety, here is some of what Charlotte Le Bon (who plays Chloe) had to say on the subject:

It’s complicated, because that’s a conversation I had with Mike, and I think we had different opinions on it. For Mike, she’s not aware of what happened. For me, I was playing something that was right in the middle where it could be true that she doesn’t know what happened, but I was kind of excited to play something where she knew everything, and that they were kind of a team. Even if he didn’t tell her the truth, I don’t think she buys that story. I think she’s a smart girl, so she probably doesn’t buy it, but she just likes telling the story because it’s a creepy story, and it attracts attention.

Personally, we do tend to think that Chloe has her suspicions, but at the same time, doesn’t worry too much about it since it does not impact her present-day life. She may not think that Gary has any reason to kill her … but could that change?

What do you think we will see from Chloe through the rest of The White Lotus season 3?

