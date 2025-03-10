The White Lotus season 3 episode 5 promo: Who has the gun?

What are you going to be seeing on The White Lotus season 3 episode 5 when it arrives on HBO this weekend? Well, there is a lot to discuss, and a lot of it is going to be take place under the shadow of a full moon.

If you saw the promo for what lies ahead last night, then you know that front and center here, you are seeing a story that is different from almost any other. After all, remember that the bulk of these episodes take place over the course of a day but here, it is largely an extension of what we saw already.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some THE WHITE LOTUS reviews!

What does that mean? Well, Rick could be in Bangkok, where he is looking to visit a friend before his confrontation with Jim. Meanwhile, Chelsea is still aboard the boat, and we do think that Saxon is going to cause some problems, especially when his parents are not around to monitor him.

Then, there is the issue with the gun

It feels like this is going to be the top story to discuss here and for good reason. We know that Timothy got possession of it from Gaitok’s security office, and we tend to think that his intention was to try and take himself out rather than to face prison or admit the truth to his family.

However, the security footage seemingly captured what Timothy did and because of that, the preview also suggests that Gaitok is going to be tracking him down … but will he do it in time? You can argue that this entire ordeal is a red herring but at the same time, we will have to wait and see if that turns out to be the case.

Related – Check out some additional thoughts all about the next The White Lotus episode now

Based on the promo, what do you most want to see moving into The White Lotus season 3 episode 5?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







