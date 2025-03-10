The White Lotus season 3 episode 5: The yacht party continues

As we prepare to see The White Lotus season 3 episode 5 on HBO next weekend, it does seem like the chaos is only going to continue! We know that a lot of episodes of this show take place over the course of a day, but this story (titled “Full-Moon Party”) may be a little bit different.

After all, based on a lot of the intel we have about the next storyline at present, it feels more like some of the events here are going to be almost directly connected to what transpires tonight! That is exciting, though it also opens the door for a lot of messiness across the board.

If you do want to know more at this point, be sure to check out the full The White Lotus season 3 episode 5 synopsis below:

Things get wild when Chloe convinces Saxon, Lochlan, and Chelsea to keep the yacht party going, while Laurie, Jaclyn, and Kate head to a club with Valentin and his friends. Elsewhere, Piper attempts to explain her post-grad plans to a skeptical Victoria and a checked-out Tim, Belinda shares her suspicions about a hotel guest, and Rick visits an old friend in Bangkok.

If you are like us, then you are most-likely eager to see the Belinda storyline the most. After all, isn’t this a reference to Greg / Gary? If she suspects that he may have been involved in Tanya’s death, then of course she may want to do something about it! The problem here comes down to whether or not she can convince anyone around her to either listen or go along with her ideas, since she’s a fish out of water in Thailand and she’s also there primarily to learn — and not so much to speak about a possible murderer.

