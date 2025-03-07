The White Lotus season 3: Walton Goggins on snake bite, freakout

Even though the next The White Lotus season 3 episode is coming in a couple of days, we are still not over the past. To be specific here, we are talking about the now-famous scene of Rick freeing all the snakes.

One of the more interesting stories to come out of the past few days is learning that Walton Goggins has a deep phobia of the reptiles and by virtue of that, doing the entire sequence for him was nothing short of terrifying.

So what did the entire sequence mean for the character? In a new interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor did his best to explain, while also noting that it was hard for him to really focus on that while shooting:

“For Rick Hatchett, the snakes represented him, and metaphorically speaking, he was releasing these snakes because he wants someone to release him from his pain … That meant nothing on the day.”

Goggins then went on to say that at one point during the shoot, he was actually bitten by one of the snakes with hours to go. Thankfully, it was not one that was altogether lethal, but it still sent him into a panic and eventually, he was taken to the hospital to make sure that all was well.

Now, we don’t think that anyone out there was ever questioning the commitment that Walton has to some of his work. Yet, even with all of that being said, we do think what we’re seeing here is a clear reminder that he will do whatever he can to make some of his scenes brilliant.

