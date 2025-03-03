The White Lotus season 3 episode 4 promo: Belinda’s research

As we get ourselves prepared to see The White Lotus season 3 episode 4 on HBO this coming weekend, what story stands out?

Well, if we wanted to focus in the narrative on one thing more than any other, it would be tied to what is going on here when it comes to Belinda and Greg. She knows that she recognizes him, and that leads to her doing some digging — and eventually, she also finds out the truth about Tanya’s death! The promo over at the link here gives you a much better sense of what is ahead here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of other THE WHITE LOTUS coverage!

In general, our feeling moving forward is that once Belinda learns about Tanya, she will be even more intent on trying to get answers on what really happened. However, there is a problem that she is facing when it comes to how to call him out. For starters, she has no proof. She is also a guest at another hotel, where she is simultaneously present to study and learn. She’s in a spot where it may be really hard to ruffle any feathers and nobody may want to listen to her.

Oh, and of course there is another major issue that is front and center here, as well — Greg is clearly capable of murder, or at least hiring someone to commit the act for him. There is a legitimately good chance that he tries to take Belinda out if he starts to feel like she is really going to be out to ruin everything that he has set up for himself.

We are almost at the halfway point of The White Lotus this season — by virtue of that alone, things are about to get so much crazier.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The White Lotus right now, including what else is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into The White Lotus season 3 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







