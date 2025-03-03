The White Lotus season 3 episode 4 spoilers: The truth about Rick

As we look more and more towards The White Lotus season 3 episode 4 on HBO next week, what more can we say?

First and foremost, let’s note that the installment “Hide or Seek” may actually be doing something when it comes to giving us answers on at least one big question. To be specific here, we are talking about Rick. What is this guy really up to? Walton Goggins’ character is thoroughly compelling, but it seems like he is also badly damaged beyond repair. Chelsea cares about him and yet, we also still have questions about how these two got together in the first place.

To learn a little more all about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full The White Lotus season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

Looking for a change of scenery, Jaclyn drags the girls to a neighboring resort on Valentin’s suggestion but fails to find the young party vibe she hoped for. On Chloe’s boyfriend’s luxury yacht, Piper asks for Lochlan’s support before sharing a life update with the family, and Rick finally opens up to Chelsea about his past.

We do think that the whole Jaclyn storyline remains a standout just because these three women are all clearly trying to find a way to bring back a dynamic that existed for them decades ago. The more that they try to rediscover it, the more difficult that could ultimately be for them to pull off. As a matter of fact, we do tend to think that we are going to be seeing some sort of spiral that lands them in an absolutely bonkers place.

As for a side conversation…

We do think it is pretty funny that HBO is simply noting Greg as “Chloe’s boyfriend” in the promotional materials, likely to make sure that nobody ends up being spoiled on anything if you just see the synopsis without checking out the show.

