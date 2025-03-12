Will Trent season 3 episode 10 promo: The Atlanta elite

As you be prepared to see Will Trent season 3 episode 10 on ABC next week, what stories are poised to stand out above all else?

Well, for starters, we do think that we’re going to see one of the most intriguing cases for the title character that we’ve had a chance to see so far!

Let’s just go ahead and remind everyone that from our vantage point, a big part of what we enjoy about this show is seeing Will be thrown completely out of his element and into different super-challenging scenarios. Based on the promo for the next episode here, a big part of it moving forward is clearly going to be about him trying to infiltrate the world of the Atlanta elite. Doing that is so much easier said than done. Can you get answers in a world where nobody wants to talk?

Well, consider this one of these cases where solving it is going to be about so much more than a singular person. Instead, it could take everyone together in order to ensure that we get to the other side with anything resembling a clear answer. Alba will certainly be a help and if nothing else, the promo signals that there are some fun moments ahead featuring her and Will together.

One more thing to remember

We are officially at the halfway point of the season now! This means that as we do move into the weeks and months to come, our feeling is that some parts of the story are going to escalate in all sorts of interesting ways. Let’s just hope you are ready for whatever that could end up looking like…

