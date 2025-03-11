Will Trent season 3 episode 10 spoilers: A new disappearance

As man of you may be aware at this point, we are going to be diving into Will Trent season 3 episode 10 on ABC next week. So what more can we say now?

First and foremost, here is your reminder that “Regarding the Death of Whitney McAdams” is going to be one of those stories that works in order to accomplish a number of different things all that once. Will could have an investigation that is all sorts of complicated, while Angie and Ormewood end up working elsewhere. This is far from the first time that the series has tackled a number of things all at once, but how exactly are they going to collide … provided that they do?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reviews!

If you do want to get a little more in the way of insight right now, we simply suggest that you read the Will Trent season 3 episode 10 synopsis below:

Will investigates the disappearance of a teenage girl, uncovering betrayals among those closest to her. Meanwhile, Angie and Ormewood explore the death of a regular at the local sandwich shop, while Faith and Elijah’s relationship deepens.

Given where we are in the season we do think certainly plotlines are going to deepen — yet, at this point there is also no real reason to rush anything along! The are still a number of episodes remaining and by virtue of that, this does leave the door open for a number of other major twists. Just go ahead and keep your eyes peeled for some of those, as there are reasons aplenty for excitement when it comes to them. (We can at least go ahead and say that there is another episode coming on March 25, so there is not going to be some sort of break in the near future to worry about.)

What do you most want to see moving into Will Trent season 3 episode 10 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments and once you do, keep coming back to get all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







